Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament is decided on how it will vote on Constitutional Court judge candidate

YEREVAN. – There is already a decision. Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman—and tycoon—Gagik Tsarukyan, who also heads the Prosperous Armenia faction in the National Assembly (NA), on Tuesday told this to reporters in parliament.
He noted this when asked whether the PAP has already decided on how it will vote during the NA election for Constitutional Court (CC) judge candidate Vahe Grigoryan.
“Today, in the faction we decided to leave it free; everyone at his own discretion,” Tsarukyan said. “They will vote as they wish.”
Election of a new a CC judge is the first matter on the agenda of the Armenian parliament’s four-day sessions that kicked off Tuesday. President Armen Sarkissian has nominated attorney Vahe Grigoryan as the respective candidate. Earlier, the NA rejected several other candidates nominated by Sarkissian, but Grigoryan’s candidacy will most likely be approved.