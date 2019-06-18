News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 18
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni: CoE already guaranteed considerable financial assistance to Armenia
Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni: CoE already guaranteed considerable financial assistance to Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia, Vigen Kocharyan, on Monday received Deputy Secretary General Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni of the Council of Europe (CoE).

Kocharyan underscored the readiness of Armenia’s CoE partners to assist at this phase of radical reforms in the country, the Ministry of Justice informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he stressed Armenia’s long-term and successful track-record of cooperation with the CoE as a cornerstone for future productive activities. In addition, the deputy justice minister highlighted the need for carrying out judicial reforms in Armenia, and the imperative of ensuring the independence of the judiciary and the public trust toward it in the country.

Battaini-Dragoni, for her part, stressed that the Ministry of Justice of Armenia is an important partner to the CoE on the path of implementing the planned reforms in the country. She highlighted that the CoE has already guaranteed considerable financial support to Armenia within the framework of judicial reform assistance, and she informed the Council of Europe’s readiness to fully assist the country in this regard.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Deputy Secretary General: CoE ready to support Armenia on important reforms in legal, judicial sphere
The CoE Ministerial Committee closely follows important democratic reforms in Armenia and supports progress…
 CoE Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 launches
The official ceremony was held in capital city Yerevan…
 Armenian FM: €19m to be allocated for cooperation program with CoE for 2019-2022
“Armenia has demonstrated that it is ready for reforms…
 Azerbaijan refuses to issue permit to CoE rapporteur on political prisoners to visit country
“Disappointed to have to postpone again my visit to Azerbaijan
 Armenia Prosecutor General receives CoE delegation
The delegates emphasized, with satisfaction, the fact that the...
 PM proposes to CoE to engage in Armenia judiciary reforms
Nikol Pashinyan had a working breakfast with a Council of Europe (CoE) high-ranking mission, led by director general Christos Giakoumopoulos of the CoE Directorate General Human Rights and Rule of Law…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos