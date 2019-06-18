Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni: CoE already guaranteed considerable financial assistance to Armenia

YEREVAN. – The Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia, Vigen Kocharyan, on Monday received Deputy Secretary General Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni of the Council of Europe (CoE).

Kocharyan underscored the readiness of Armenia’s CoE partners to assist at this phase of radical reforms in the country, the Ministry of Justice informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he stressed Armenia’s long-term and successful track-record of cooperation with the CoE as a cornerstone for future productive activities. In addition, the deputy justice minister highlighted the need for carrying out judicial reforms in Armenia, and the imperative of ensuring the independence of the judiciary and the public trust toward it in the country.

Battaini-Dragoni, for her part, stressed that the Ministry of Justice of Armenia is an important partner to the CoE on the path of implementing the planned reforms in the country. She highlighted that the CoE has already guaranteed considerable financial support to Armenia within the framework of judicial reform assistance, and she informed the Council of Europe’s readiness to fully assist the country in this regard.