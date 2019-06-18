News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 18
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.83
EUR
535.7
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
WCIT 2019 Yerevan: Meetings in Silicon Valley
WCIT 2019 Yerevan: Meetings in Silicon Valley
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Alexander Yesayan, president of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises, was in the United States from June 11-16 to meet with representatives from start-up and successful IT companies, and members of the committee developing content for the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) to discuss agenda topics and the list of speakers.

During his meetings with heads of a number of American IT companies operating in New York and San Francisco, Alexander Yesayan presented the preparation process for the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology. He also invited them to Armenia in October to take part in WCIT 2019 to discuss the prospects and influence of the digital technology era on humanity with other leaders and innovators of the IT world and global political leaders.

"Silicon Valley is one of the most developed ecosystems in the world where startups and big companies achieve great success. Our main goal is to invite specialists to participate in WCIT 2019, get acquainted with the potential of Armenia’s IT sector and make investment plans in Armenia," said Alexander Yesayan, president of UATE.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
“Galaxy” Group of Companies, Teach For Armenia educational foundation announce launching of joint projects (PHOTOS)
This is a significant event in the domain of Public-Private partnerships in Armenia…
 Bitcoin rate updated annual maximum
Now the first cryptocurrency is trading at $ 9184…
 Huawei postpones launch of new Matebook amid US sanctions
Matebook notebooks used Intel-made processors and the Windows operating system...
 Deputy minister on advancement of high technologies in Armenia
The deputy minister added that the government is fully determined to...
 Ex-PM: It’s right time for Armenia to petition to China, with request for switching to 5G network
The price may rise 10-20 times in 1-2 years…
 Armenia high-tech industry minister meets with USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator
The minister also touched upon the successful experience of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos