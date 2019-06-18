Turkish authorities issue arrest warrants to 128 people amid links with Gülen

The Turkish Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants to 128 people, among them 48 active servicemen suspected of having links with the organization of opposition Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen, PressTV reported.

The warrants were issued by the prosecutors of the provinces of Izmir and Konya within the investigation of the secret network of the organization in the Turkish armed forces.

The Turkish authorities accuse Gülen’s supporters of involvement in the attempted coup in July 2016. In Turkey, after the rebellion, over 50 thousand people were arrested, more than 160 thousand civil servants, including military, were dismissed or suspended from work. Gulen condemned the coup and dismissed the charges.