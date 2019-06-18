News
Tuesday
June 18
News
Turkish authorities issue arrest warrants to 128 people amid links with Gülen
Turkish authorities issue arrest warrants to 128 people amid links with Gülen
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Turkish Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants to 128 people, among them 48 active servicemen suspected of having links with the organization of opposition Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen, PressTV reported

The warrants were issued by the prosecutors of the provinces of Izmir and Konya within the investigation of the secret network of the organization in the Turkish armed forces.

The Turkish authorities accuse Gülen’s supporters of involvement in the attempted coup in July 2016. In Turkey, after the rebellion, over 50 thousand people were arrested, more than 160 thousand civil servants, including military, were dismissed or suspended from work. Gulen condemned the coup and dismissed the charges.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
