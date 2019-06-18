News
Tuesday
June 18
News
Iran President: US notorious for violating word, humanitarian standards
Iran President: US notorious for violating word, humanitarian standards
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

The US government is notorious for violating its word and humanitarian norms, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at the opening ceremony of the Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Speaking on Tuesday, Hassan Rouhani emphasized Iran’s commitment to each signed deal, noting that the US is “notorious for lack of commitment to agreements and agreements.”

According to him, Iran respected its obligations and signature and remained faithful to international agreements, while US violated all international agreements.

Condemning all past US attempts to accuse Iran of violating international agreements and threatening world security, the Iranian president noted that today the situation has completely changed.
