MP terminating powers as head of Armenian delegation to Euronest

I am terminating my powers as head of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly. This is what Chirman of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport Affairs of the National Assembly Mkhitar Hayrapetyan declared live on Facebook.
He stated that he has been elected board member of the Civil Contract Party and is also the chairman of the “committee with the longest name” in parliament (Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport) and has decided to terminate his powers as head of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly. “I won’t manage to do the job properly, and I have a rather high sense of responsibility when I am involved in any kind of activity,” Mkhitaryan said.