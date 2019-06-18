PM: Hayastan All Armenian Fund should become our national budget

YEREVAN. – The Hayastan (Armenia) All Armenian Fund should become our national budget. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan (Armenia) All Armenian Fund, on Tuesday said this at the board’s annual meeting in capital city Yerevan.

As per the PM, the Fund has accomplished an important mission by assisting both Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) during their hardest and most difficult days.

“I agree with the President of the Republic [of Armenia] that in new times, we need to observe and evaluate in a new way the activities of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund,” Pashinyan added, in particular. “By saying ‘Armenian potential,’ we ourselves, as well as many [others] in the world, understand a very powerful, very influential force—and it is so, in reality.

“Of course, it’s clear that it’s not just through the Hayastan All Armenian Fund that the Armenian potential is making investments [in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)].

“[But] we as a nation, as a people, should change the attitude towards this whole process. In some ways, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund should not be an opportunity to implement separate programs, but, in essence, become our national budget.

“Each and every citizen of the Republic of Armenia should realize that the state budget means are spent for him.

“The matter is not the money at all; the matter is the philosophy. It needs to be shown tangibly, in a much bigger way and much more directly that all Armenians stand with Armenia, all Armenians stand with the Armenian diaspora.

“We need to stand up for the eternity of our homeland and our people.”