Armenian President: Formation of decent generation is our top priority

Armenian main task should be the formation of a decent generation, Armenian President Armen Sarkisian said Tuesday at the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.
According to him, the preservation of identity should be a priority for us, and one should not think that the Fund can solve this problem alone.
“Other similar organizations should have a similar agenda in order to integrate our ideas into a single network,” he said. “We need to conduct a comprehensive monitoring of the political, economic, military conditions in which the programs are implemented, as well as evaluate the results of a particular program for the people living there. All changes in the structure, the Charter of the Fund should proceed precisely from the program of activities. I think one month is enough to present the strategy, concept, program and program points,” he said.
The annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is held in Yerevan on June 18.