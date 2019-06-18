Consulting office for Diaspora Armenians opens at initiative of ARF-D Party

An office for providing consulting to Diaspora Armenians has been opened at the initiative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party
The office will provide consulting for acquiring citizenship of the Republic of Armenia, obtaining a residency status and a driver’s license, serving in the Armenian army, as well as for education, healthcare, insurance, employment, registration of movable and immovable property and more.
The office is also ready to address corresponding bodies and structures and officials for the solution to issues.
It will be open from 11:00 to 15:00 every day, except for the weekends.