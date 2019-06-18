Russian State Duma adopts law on suspending INF treaty

The Russian State Duma adopted a law on the suspension of the INF treaty, RIA Novosti reported.
The bill was submitted to the State Duma by Vladimir Putin on My 30. The document was supported by the relevant committee on international affairs and two co-executing committees - on security and defense.
The Council of Federation told RIA Novosti that the senators plan to consider the bill at a meeting on June 26 and support it.
The INF treaty is an agreement between the USSR and the US, signed in 1987. The parties pledged to destroy all ballistic and cruise ground-based missiles with the specified range, and also not to produce, not to test and not to deploy them in the future.
In October 2018, Donald Trump announced that Washington was to leave the INF Treaty, explaining that Moscow was not fulfilling its obligations.