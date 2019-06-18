News
Tuesday
June 18
Czech justice minister hasn't given consent to extradite Narek Sargsyan?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


According to Hayk Sargsyan, son of Alexander Sargsyan (brother of third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan), the Minister of Justice of the Czech Republic has not given consent to the extradition of Narek Sargsyan. This is what Hayk Sargsyan said in response to a journalist’s question in court today.

“As far as I know, the minister hasn’t given consent,” he said.

Hayk Sargsyan also stated that his father, Alexander Sargsyan is currently undergoing treatment abroad.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that the Municipal Court in Prague had upheld the motion to extradite Narek Sargsyan to the competent authorities of the Republic of Armenia.

Pursuant to the Czech legislation, the Minister of Justice of the Czech Republic has to make the final decision on extradition.
