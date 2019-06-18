News
Tuesday
June 18
News
Tuesday
June 18
Armenia resident found dead in river flowing through Karabakh
Armenia resident found dead in river flowing through Karabakh
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A resident of Armenia was found dead in Voghji River, which flows through Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

On June 15, Artsakh Police were informed that a 69-year-old resident of Armenia’s Syunik Province was declared missing.

And at around 1:30pm on June 16, Artsakh Police officers at Kashatagh Province, in collaboration with rescue workers, found the drowned dead body of this person, in Voghji River.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered on the body.

Artsakh Police Investigative Department is investigating this incident.
