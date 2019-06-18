Bright Armenia faction MP: I'm going to vote against Vahe Grigoryan

The members of the Bright Armenia faction haven’t made a final decision on voting in favor of candidate for judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan yet. This is what deputy of the faction Gevorg Gorgisyan told journalists today.
“We’re still considering it. We’ll wait for the final speech, but our principles remain unchanged. Before this, we had two candidates who were absolutely neutral in the political sense and were rejected by the My Step faction. Today there were only a couple of people who registered to ask questions. They are definitely biased. There are two problems. The first is political bias, and the second is a violation of the law which clearly states that the President shall nominate a new candidate. We know that Vahe Grigoryan is not a new candidate. The parliamentary majority can change the law or wait to nominate Mr. Grigoryan for a seat in government next year. I don’t know why it didn’t do this,” Gorgisyan said and added that the members of the Bright Armenia faction have made decisions together until today, but today the members might be free to make their own decisions. “There is still no clear position. I will vote against Vahe Grigoryan so long as the faction hasn’t made a final decision.”