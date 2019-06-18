MPs plan to expand Armenia diplomats’ qualifications

YEREVAN. – According to the proposed bill, diplomats working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia should be provided with the opportunity to travel abroad on business trips not only within the framework of the Prime Minister’s staff, but also during the foreign trips of MPs and the President.
Deputy Foreign Minister Grigor Hovhannisyan on Tuesday stated the aforesaid during the National Assembly debates on the bill with respect to making amendments and addenda to the law on diplomatic service.
In his words, under the current law, the abovementioned right applies solely to the business trips by the Prime Minister and his staff.
The deputy FM noted that this draft law will enable many diplomats who are sent on various business trips on behalf of the MFA to maintain the duration of their service and their diplomat’s status.