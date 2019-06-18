News
Armenia to step up control over casino activities
Armenia to step up control over casino activities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Control over the activities of casinos in Armenia will be stepped up, MP from My Step ruling party Hrachya Hakobyan said on Tuesday.

According to him, it is planned to limit not only the time and place of advertising about the casino, but also the content itself. Playing in casinos cannot be portrayed as a means of self-affirmation.

There should be a warning before each and every advertisement of gaming halls and means of gambling in Armenia.

“As for online advertising, its banners on news sites should not exceed 20% of the area, and on adolescent, educational and medical websites such advertising will be completely prohibited,” he said.

A warning should be launched before any casino, gambling and sweepstakes advertising. For violation of these rules, it is proposed to establish a fine of one million drams.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
