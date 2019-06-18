Armenia Parliament speaker on questions for Vahe Grigoryan from My Step faction

The members of the My Step faction probably didn’t have questions for candidate for judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan because they have known him for a long time and know him well. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists today.
When asked if Grigoryan had convinced the MPs that he is objective, Mirzoyan noted that claims can be made after the vote. “If there are less than 88 votes, it will be safe to say that not all members of the faction were convinced. If he receives more votes than that, it will mean that Grigoryan managed to convince the members of the opposition as well,” Mirzoyan said.