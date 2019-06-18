Armenia MPs want to grant amnesty to those having committed administrative offenses

Armenian MPs have introduced a bill that proposes to exempt the payment of fines and the penalties for refusal to pay those fines for persons having committed administrative offenses before August 31, 2018.
This is what Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan said during a discussion on the bill on granting amnesty for several administrative offenses and fines for state duties held as part of the session of the National Assembly today.
It is also proposed to exempt payment of fines for persons who have carried out passenger transportation without a license or with an expired license before January 1, 2019.