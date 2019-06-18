News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 18
USD
477.78
EUR
534.35
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.78
EUR
534.35
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Armenia MPs want to grant amnesty to those having committed administrative offenses
Armenia MPs want to grant amnesty to those having committed administrative offenses
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Armenian MPs have introduced a bill that proposes to exempt the payment of fines and the penalties for refusal to pay those fines for persons having committed administrative offenses before August 31, 2018.

This is what Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan said during a discussion on the bill on granting amnesty for several administrative offenses and fines for state duties held as part of the session of the National Assembly today.

It is also proposed to exempt payment of fines for persons who have carried out passenger transportation without a license or with an expired license before January 1, 2019.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos