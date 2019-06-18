Former director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund responds to Armenia President

Karabakh Defense Army Anti-Air Defense troops launch combat shooting exercises

NEWS.am daily digest: 18.06.2019

Armenia court leaves to render decision on Mihran Poghosyan's preventive measure

Armenia Constitutional Court judge: I can't undertake constitutional amendments

Armenia Football Federation President receives Pan-Armenian Games World Committee delegation

Tense situation in front of Armenia court

Surprise inspection conducted at Armenia's 5th military formation

Armenia PM hosts renowned scientist Raymond Damadian

Armenia MPs want to grant amnesty to those having committed administrative offenses

Armenia resident found dead in river flowing through Karabakh

Armenia Parliament speaker on questions for Vahe Grigoryan from My Step faction

MPs plan to expand Armenia diplomats’ qualifications

Armenia to step up control over casino activities

Armenia Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan dismissed from position

Facebook announces its own cryptocurrency Libra

Armenia Parliament speaker explains vetting mechanisms

Consulting office for Diaspora Armenians opens at initiative of ARF-D Party

Dollar continues losing value in Armenia

Armenia Deputy PM, UN Resident Coordinator discuss development of sector-specific strategies

Vahe Grigoryan elected Armenia Constitutional Court judge

Azerbaijan defense minister absurdly makes statement

Bright Armenia faction MP: I'm going to vote against Vahe Grigoryan

Armenia MP endorses Vahe Grigoryan

Armenia Parliament holding secret voting for Constitutional Court judge

MP terminating powers as head of Armenian delegation to Euronest

Armenia Constitutional Court judge candidate on military service and holding office

Pashinyan: I propose to discuss idea of forming pan-Armenian budget

PM: Hayastan All Armenian Fund should become our national budget

Armenia MP on political party leader not going to Investigative Committee

Czech justice minister hasn't given consent to extradite Narek Sargsyan?

Event for Syrian children organized in Aleppo on initiative of Armenian side

Armenia Deputy PM receives ICRC Delegation

Soldier killed in Karabakh road accident

Armenian President: Formation of decent generation is our top priority

Iran President: US notorious for violating word, humanitarian standards

Russian State Duma adopts law on suspending INF treaty

Turkish authorities issue arrest warrants to 128 people amid links with Gülen

Armenia President: It was not easy year for Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

Tim Morrison to become Trump's new adviser on Russia

UN: Over 2 billion people have no access to save drinking water

PM: Some forces in Armenia contribute to distortion of image of our potential

Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament is decided on how it will vote on Constitutional Court judge candidate

WCIT 2019 Yerevan: Meetings in Silicon Valley

Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni: CoE already guaranteed considerable financial assistance to Armenia

Armenia Parliament kicks off regular 4-day sittings

Armenia retired general, ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan will not be released from custody

Armenia FM departing for Washington on working visit

Newspaper: Armenia PM receives “news” from Kremlin

Hrant Dink Recollection Place opens in Istanbul

Armenia President, PM attending Hayastan All Armenian Fund Board of Trustees meeting

Armenia PM: Political messages need to be conveyed to public through culture

Armenia President receives outgoing German Ambassador

Declaration of the Artsakh-France Friendship Circle

Armenia PM visits restructured Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, Sport

CoE Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 officially launched

Karabakh MFA on statement by US Congressman Frank Pallone

Armenia Ombudsman receives CoE Deputy Secretary General

CoE expresses willingness to support reforms in Armenia judiciary

Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople to elect new vicar

News.am daily digest: 17.06.2019

EU to respond to Iran’s violation of nuclear deal if confirmed by IAEA

Projectile thrown on house in Gyanja during Azerbaijani army's military exercises

Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun, Prosperous Armenia political parties meet

Talks held with Russia Ambassador at Armenia MFA

Netanyahu urges to tighten sanctions against Iran

World Committee of Pan-Armenian Games Chairman on 7th Pan-Armenian Games

Artsakh Defense Army issues statement on June 15 incident

Size of Italian national debt reaches historic high

Xi Jinping to pay state visit to North Korea

Soldier hospitalized with gunshot wound in Artsakh

Armenia court to announce decision on changing army general's custody tomorrow

Armenia National Security Service confiscates paintings stolen from National Gallery years ago

Bolton: US wants talks with Iran, but is willing to respond

Armenia court examining appeal against decision on keeping army general in custody (LIVE)

Armenia Central Bank chief heads to Croatia

Armenia Parliament speaker receives Global Council for Tolerance and Peace President

Protest taking place in front of Armenia presidential residence

One dollar falls below AMD 478 in Armenia

Armenia Republican Military Draft Commission holds session

30 killed in double attack in Nigeria

EU Ambassador on law related to filmmaking industry in Armenia

Parliament majority MP: Oversight of casino activities will be stepped up in Armenia

Armenian diplomats may have more opportunities

“Galaxy” Group of Companies, Teach For Armenia educational foundation announce launching of joint projects (PHOTOS)

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council approves resignation letters of judge, academic lawyer

Bitcoin rate updated annual maximum

Exclusive offer to visa cardholders from Ardshinbank

Armenia town mayor’s leg amputated after sustaining gunshot wound

Armenia police summon Ijevan mayor

Armenia Ambassador visits Syrian regions, including Kessab

Drugs seized in Armenia checkpoint from Iraqi citizen

Parliament speaker on calling Prosperous Armenia Party leader for interview at Investigative Committee

Armenia Parliament speaker on Russia Ambassador's meeting with Robert Kocharyan

MP: There was no political will to solve filmmaking issues in Armenia

IAEA Mission: Armenia has strengthened its regulatory framework amid ongoing challenges

Pashinyan: Armenia stands ready to develop dialogue with Iceland

There is record number of African refugees on US-Mexican border

New government to be created in Libya if Tripoli captured

Official: Legislative regulation in cinema issues aimed at ensuring development of filmmaking industry