Cyprus expects 'stronger' EU stand on Turkey's drilling

Cyprus said Tuesday it expects the European Union to adopt a firmer stance over Turkey’s bid to drill for oil and gas inside the island's exclusive economic zone, reports AFP.

President Nicos Anastasiades said he was not optimistic about Turkey changing its tact, but he does expect Brussels to bare its teeth when dealing with the issue.

"I’m optimistic that the EU will at least show decisiveness in sending a stronger message than it has done up until today. This is our objective," he told reporters.