News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 19
USD
477.78
EUR
534.35
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.78
EUR
534.35
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Cyprus expects 'stronger' EU stand on Turkey's drilling
Cyprus expects 'stronger' EU stand on Turkey's drilling
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Cyprus said Tuesday it expects the European Union to adopt a firmer stance over Turkey’s bid to drill for oil and gas inside the island's exclusive economic zone, reports AFP.

President Nicos Anastasiades said he was not optimistic about Turkey changing its tact, but he does expect Brussels to bare its teeth when dealing with the issue.

"I’m optimistic that the EU will at least show decisiveness in sending a stronger message than it has done up until today. This is our objective," he told reporters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CoE Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 officially launched
The meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the...
 Armenia Ombudsman receives CoE Deputy Secretary General
Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni presented the areas of the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 and...
 CoE expresses willingness to support reforms in Armenia judiciary
The Prime Minister attached importance to the close cooperation between the...
 EU to respond to Iran’s violation of nuclear deal if confirmed by IAEA
“Our assessment is based on the IAEA reports, not on statements…
 EU Ambassador on law related to filmmaking industry in Armenia
The European official noted that Armenia is already participating in two...
 EU may suspend non-visa for some countries
Countermeasures can affect the countries of the Western Balkans and Latin America…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos