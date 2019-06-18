Armenia PM hosts renowned scientist Raymond Damadian

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted renowned Armenian scientist, inventor and doctor Raymond Damadian, who is the creator of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
The Prime Minister welcomed the famous scientist’s visit to Armenia and highly appreciated his scientific discovery that played a revolutionary role in the field of medicine. “Your visit serves as a good opportunity to discuss our notions of the future of Armenia. Our government views Armenia as a technologically advanced country, and having a compatriot like you instills confidence that this is feasible,” Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that Mr. Damadian serves as an exceptional example of the talent of the Armenian people.
The scientist presented his plans and activities and touched upon the opportunities that the MRI of the new generation has to offer.
The interlocutors exchanged views on cooperation with the medical and academic circles of Armenia, the opportunities to replenish Armenia’s healthcare sector with the new MRI, as well as the development of science and education.