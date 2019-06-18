Tense situation in front of Armenia court

A clash took place in front of the Criminal Court of Appeal where the trial over the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was being held. Supporters of the government tried to close the entrance to the court, and this led to a clash.
Police intervened, and the demonstrators moved towards the nearby police station of Shengavit district.
The demonstrators tried to close the road in front of the police station, but police managed to open the road. Currently, the situation in front of the entrance to the police station of Shengavit district is tense, and there are many demonstrators.