Armenia court leaves to render decision on Mihran Poghosyan's preventive measure

A while ago, Judge Narine Hovakimyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia left for the consultation room to render a decision on the preventive measure of former deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia, General Mihran Poghosyan. His attorneys had filed an appeal against the April 15 decision of the first instance court to remand him.
Mihran Poghosyan was engaged in the offshore case as an accused-on-trial under the elements of the Criminal Code of Armenia.
Mihran Poghosyan was found and arrested in the Russian Federation and detained. On May 28, the preventive measure custody for him was changed and now he is under house arrest. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the process of his extradition continues.