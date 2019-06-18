Former director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund responds to Armenia President

Former director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan has responded to the statement that President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian made today, stating that it is necessary to turn the page of Ara Vardanyan over.

Ara Vardanyan particularly wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“You haven’t started the page of Ara Vardanyan and can’t turn it over. Ara Vardanyan has worked hard to achieve all that he has achieved in life. The fact that I was elected director of the Fund four consecutive times probably means that I did a good job. The fact that there has not been any complaint during the ten years of my service also probably means that I did a good job. Whether I acted wrongly or not, that will appear in court. I am not escaping from justice or hindering the process. If I have done something wrong, I will surely pay the price for it. However, one thing is clear — I have come a long way and have served my homeland day and night, and I take pride in this.

Instead of turning the page of Ara Vardanyan over, maintain constitutional order in your country so that turning your page over is not very painful.”