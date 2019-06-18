News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 18
USD
477.78
EUR
534.35
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.78
EUR
534.35
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Former director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund responds to Armenia President
Former director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund responds to Armenia President
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Former director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan has responded to the statement that President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian made today, stating that it is necessary to turn the page of Ara Vardanyan over.

Ara Vardanyan particularly wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“You haven’t started the page of Ara Vardanyan and can’t turn it over. Ara Vardanyan has worked hard to achieve all that he has achieved in life. The fact that I was elected director of the Fund four consecutive times probably means that I did a good job. The fact that there has not been any complaint during the ten years of my service also probably means that I did a good job. Whether I acted wrongly or not, that will appear in court. I am not escaping from justice or hindering the process. If I have done something wrong, I will surely pay the price for it. However, one thing is clear — I have come a long way and have served my homeland day and night, and I take pride in this.

Instead of turning the page of Ara Vardanyan over, maintain constitutional order in your country so that turning your page over is not very painful.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Constitutional Court judge: I can't undertake constitutional amendments
I can’t undertake constitutional amendments or participate in the...
 Armenia Football Federation President receives Pan-Armenian Games World Committee delegation
Issues related to football and futsal were discussed during the meeting...
 PM: Hayastan All Armenian Fund should become our national budget
I agree with the President of the Republic [of Armenia] that in new times, we need to observe and evaluate in a new way the activities of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund…
 PM: Some forces in Armenia contribute to distortion of image of our potential
Challenges become more serious in the 21st century, and the respective response by all Armenians should be appropriate…
 Armenia Parliament kicks off regular 4-day sittings
In particular, the matter of electing a new Constitutional Court judge is on the agenda…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM receives “news” from Kremlin
By way of Russia-based Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos