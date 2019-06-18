Armenia Defense Minister receives outgoing German Ambassador

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan received today outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Armenia Matthias Kiesler.
The defense minister expressed gratitude to Ambassador Kiesler for supporting the implementation of projects within the scope of the effective partnership and bilateral and multileral cooperation and wished him success.
Ambassador Kiesler also expressed gratitude for the cooperation and stated that the German-Armenian relations are at a high level. The Ambassador emphasized that Germany attaches importance to cooperation with Armenia in the defense sector and expressed certainty that the cooperation will continue to grow.
Other issues related to regional security and issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.