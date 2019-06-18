EU will examine measures against Turkey over Cyprus

The European Union will consider taking “appropriate” measures against Turkey over its gas drilling activities in Cyprus’ offshore maritime zone, according to a press release by the General Affairs Council (GAC).
“The Council expresses serious concerns over Turkey's current illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and deplores that Turkey has not yet responded to the European Union's repeated calls to cease such activities,” GAC said in a statement
The Council said these actions will have a “serious immediate negative impact” across the range of EU-Turkey relations and called on Turkey to show restraint and respect the sovereign rights of the EU member-state.
“The Council invites the Commission and the European External Action Service to submit options for appropriate measures without delay,” it added.