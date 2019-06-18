Armenia government to disapprove of bill on raising minimum salary

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia Babken Tunyan has reported that the Armenian government will give a negative conclusion for the bill on raising the minimum salary from AMD 55,000 to AMD 63,000. He particularly wrote the following on his Facebook page:
“This is a citation from the conclusion of the government on the bill that Varazdat Karapetyan and I have submitted.
We recommend raising the minimum salary from AMD 55,000 to AMD 63,000. We obviously have all the justifications in figures and texts.
The government is preparing to give a negative conclusion during its June 20 session. The main reporter will be Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan.
Let’s wait for the discussion on the bill in the National Assembly.”