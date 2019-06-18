Russia, Armenia Security Council Secretaries agree to meet in August in Yerevan

Secretary of the National Security Council Armen Grigoryan had today a working meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev as part of the 10th annual International Meeting of High-Level Representatives on Security Issues in the Russian city of Ufa, reports the Office of the Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia.

Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan attached importance to the dynamic growth of the allied relations between Russia and Armenia and presented the economic reforms being implemented in Armenia and underscored the role of the Russian and Armenian communities in Armenia and Russia in the enhancement of Russian-Armenian relations.

During the meeting, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev attached importance to the strategic relations between Russia and Armenia and expressed gratitude once again to Armenia for providing humanitarian aid to those affected by the Syrian crisis.

The parties highlighted the absence of an alternative to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. They also discussed the executive of the plan for bilateral cooperation signed between the Offices of the Security Councils and agreed to hold a meeting in August 2019 in Yerevan.