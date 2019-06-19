Armenia State Revenue Committee 2020-2024 Strategic Action Plan draft is submitted to PM

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a consultation during which the draft of the 2020-2024 Strategic Action Plan of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia was presented.
SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan stressed, in particular, that the peculiarity of this draft is that it will ensure the accountability and transparency of the SRC. He added that the draft has been developed with specific financial calculations.
Subsequently, views were exchanged, and various observations and suggestions were offered.
Prime Minister Pashinyan instructed to put this draft into circulation, continue the respective discussions, after which—and taking into consideration the offered recommendations—it will be fine-tuned and submitted to the government for approval.