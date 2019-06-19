Sara Anjargolian is appointed Head of Office of Armenia Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

Armenia Prosecutor General: Robert Kocharyan's preventive measure disproportionate

Members of ARF-D Armenia's "Alarm" initiative holding sit-in

Armenia recorded 5.2% economic growth in 2018

Assembly of Azerbaijani-Armenians President on Karabakh, refugee issue

GeoProMining becomes general sponsor of Armenian Mas-Wrestling Championship (PHOTO)

Rustam Badasyan is appointed Armenia Minister of Justice

Prosecutor petitions to again arrest Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan

Bloomberg: US considers imposing sanctions against Turkey

Armenia on list of countries hosting largest number of refugees from Syria

Armenia official, French Development Agency discuss economic projects

US and China resume trade talks

Armenia nominates Turkish German writer for award

Bolton: Looking forward to meetings with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs

Vicente del Bosque tours Yerevan

Armenia legislature adopts amendments to several bills

Armenia attorney general sees intent to prolong examination of appeals in criminal case involving ex-President Kocharyan

Armenia Parliament deputy speaker-led delegation heads to Georgia

US House passes Cox amendment on US aid to Artsakh

Armenia FM’s talk with OSCE Minsk Group Co Chairs concludes in Washington

US House passes Speier amendment appropriating additional $40 million for Armenia

Armenia State Revenue Committee 2020-2024 Strategic Action Plan draft is submitted to PM

Newspaper: Armenia Special Investigation Service to be dissolved, its chief to bid farewell to his job

Trump formally launches 2020 re-election campaign

Armenia FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co Chairs

Armenia Civil Contract Party elects board vice-chairmen

Armenia government to disapprove of bill on raising minimum salary

Armenia President to attend The International Paris Air Show

Russia, Armenia Security Council Secretaries agree to meet in August in Yerevan

EU will examine measures against Turkey over Cyprus

Trump changes chief of Pentagon

Cyprus expects 'stronger' EU stand on Turkey's drilling

Greece urging EU leaders to condemn Turkey

US President has announced about meeting with Xi Jinping

Armenia Defense Minister receives outgoing German Ambassador

Former director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund responds to Armenia President

Karabakh Defense Army Anti-Air Defense troops launch combat shooting exercises

NEWS.am daily digest: 18.06.2019

Armenia court leaves to render decision on Mihran Poghosyan's preventive measure

Armenia Constitutional Court judge: I can't undertake constitutional amendments

Armenia Football Federation President receives Pan-Armenian Games World Committee delegation

Tense situation in front of Armenia court

Surprise inspection conducted at Armenia's 5th military formation

Armenia PM hosts renowned scientist Raymond Damadian

Armenia MPs want to grant amnesty to those having committed administrative offenses

Armenia resident found dead in river flowing through Karabakh

Armenia Parliament speaker on questions for Vahe Grigoryan from My Step faction

MPs plan to expand Armenia diplomats’ qualifications

Armenia to step up control over casino activities

Armenia Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan dismissed from position

Facebook announces its own cryptocurrency Libra

Armenia Parliament speaker explains vetting mechanisms

Consulting office for Diaspora Armenians opens at initiative of ARF-D Party

Dollar continues losing value in Armenia

Armenia Deputy PM, UN Resident Coordinator discuss development of sector-specific strategies

Vahe Grigoryan elected Armenia Constitutional Court judge

Parliamentary speaker: Armenia not tightening stance on Russia

Azerbaijan defense minister absurdly makes statement

Bright Armenia faction MP: I'm going to vote against Vahe Grigoryan

Armenia MP endorses Vahe Grigoryan

Armenia Parliament holding secret voting for Constitutional Court judge

MP terminating powers as head of Armenian delegation to Euronest

Armenia Constitutional Court judge candidate on military service and holding office

Pashinyan: I propose to discuss idea of forming pan-Armenian budget

PM: Hayastan All Armenian Fund should become our national budget

Armenia MP on political party leader not going to Investigative Committee

Czech justice minister hasn't given consent to extradite Narek Sargsyan?

Event for Syrian children organized in Aleppo on initiative of Armenian side

Armenia Deputy PM receives ICRC Delegation

Soldier killed in Karabakh road accident

Armenian President: Formation of decent generation is our top priority

Iran President: US notorious for violating word, humanitarian standards

Russian State Duma adopts law on suspending INF treaty

Turkish authorities issue arrest warrants to 128 people amid links with Gülen

Armenia President: It was not easy year for Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

Tim Morrison to become Trump's new adviser on Russia

UN: Over 2 billion people have no access to save drinking water

PM: Some forces in Armenia contribute to distortion of image of our potential

Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament is decided on how it will vote on Constitutional Court judge candidate

WCIT 2019 Yerevan: Meetings in Silicon Valley

Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni: CoE already guaranteed considerable financial assistance to Armenia

Armenia Parliament kicks off regular 4-day sittings

Armenia retired general, ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan will not be released from custody

Armenia FM departing for Washington on working visit

Newspaper: Armenia PM receives “news” from Kremlin

Hrant Dink Recollection Place opens in Istanbul

Armenia President, PM attending Hayastan All Armenian Fund Board of Trustees meeting

Armenia PM: Political messages need to be conveyed to public through culture

Armenia President receives outgoing German Ambassador

Declaration of the Artsakh-France Friendship Circle

Armenia PM visits restructured Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, Sport

CoE Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 officially launched

Karabakh MFA on statement by US Congressman Frank Pallone

Armenia Ombudsman receives CoE Deputy Secretary General

CoE expresses willingness to support reforms in Armenia judiciary

Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople to elect new vicar

News.am daily digest: 17.06.2019

EU to respond to Iran’s violation of nuclear deal if confirmed by IAEA

Projectile thrown on house in Gyanja during Azerbaijani army's military exercises

Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun, Prosperous Armenia political parties meet