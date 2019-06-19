Bloomberg: US considers imposing sanctions against Turkey

The Trump administration is considering possibility of imposing sanctions against Turkey in response to Ankara’s plans to purchase S400 missile defense system from Russia
The most serious package is being discussed by the members of the U.S. National Security Council, State Department and Treasury departments, Bloomberg writes.
The package will cripple the already troubled Turkish economy, the agency writes quoting three people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified.
According to the sources, American sanctions may be effective as early as July when Turkey will start receiving S400 systems, but the agency claims Trump would not announce the measure until the G20 summit in Osaka in late June where the U.S. President might meet with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan.