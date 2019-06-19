Armenia recorded 5.2% economic growth in 2018

YEREVAN. – A 5.2% economic growth was recorded in Armenia in 2018. Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan on Wednesday stated this at the National Assembly debates on the 2018 State Budget execution report. He added that 4.8% of this 5.2% economic growth was logged in the services sector.

Janjughazyan noted that during the mentioned period, the state budget revenues amounted to AMD 1 trillion 341.7 billion.

He assured that, the state collected AMD 165bn more taxes in 2018 than in 2017.

Atom Janjughazyan informed that by the end of 2018, Armenia’s national debt had reached USD 6 billion 923 million.

In the Finance Minister’s words, the government debt is still maintained at the previous level. Thus, USD 1 billion 390 million make up its internal debt, and the remaining AMD 5 billion are the external debt.

According to the 2018 data, Armenia’s national debt amounted to 51.4% of the gross domestic debt. At the same time, the total national debt has totaled 55.8% of the GDP.