Bolton: Looking forward to meetings with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs
Bolton: Looking forward to meetings with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

U.S. President’s National Security Adviser John Bolton will meet with Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Washington.

“Looking forward to meetings later this week with the Foreign Minister of Armenia and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, to encourage continued dialogue between them. The United States stands ready to assist in advancing the cause of peace in the region,” he tweeted.

Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers are expected to hold a meeting in Washington under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
