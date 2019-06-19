News
Head of Azerbaijani-Armenians Assembly: War with Azerbaijan is approaching
Head of Azerbaijani-Armenians Assembly: War with Azerbaijan is approaching
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A war with Azerbaijan is approaching. This is what President of the Assembly of Azerbaijani-Armenians Grigori Ayvazyan said during a press conference today.

According to him, taking into consideration Baku’s policy, the war is only a matter of time, and not in the long run. “For the past 30 years, Armenia has only been responding to Azerbaijan’s actions. Armenia needs to be enterprising in terms of its policy,” the head of the organization noted.

Ayvazyan recalled that Turkey and Azerbaijan held the “Indestructible Brotherhood-2019” military exercises at a distance of 60 km from Yerevan and are inspired by the overt tension between the leaderships of Armenia and Karabakh. “Baku is following this and is ready to attack at any opportune moment. If there are certain disagreements, they need to be resolved behind closed doors,” he emphasized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
