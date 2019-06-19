News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 19
USD
478.04
EUR
535.55
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
535.55
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Analyst: Annulment of agreements between Karabakh, foreign cities continues
Analyst: Annulment of agreements between Karabakh, foreign cities continues
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The annulment of agreements between the cities of Nagorno-Karabakh and certain foreign countries continues. This is what President of the Assembly of Azerbaijani-Armenians Grigori Ayvazyan declared during a press conference today.

According to him, this is due to the fact that neither Armenia nor Karabakh has a clear-cut approach to the status of Karabakh.

“If we Armenians want Karabakh to have certain relations with international entities or want Karabakh to be reunified with Armenia, we need to recognize Karabakh’s independence. If we haven’t recognized Karabakh and aren’t signing international agreements with Stepanakert, the annulment of agreements between Karabakh and French cities shouldn’t come as a surprise,” he stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos