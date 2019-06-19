Analyst: Annulment of agreements between Karabakh, foreign cities continues

The annulment of agreements between the cities of Nagorno-Karabakh and certain foreign countries continues. This is what President of the Assembly of Azerbaijani-Armenians Grigori Ayvazyan declared during a press conference today.
According to him, this is due to the fact that neither Armenia nor Karabakh has a clear-cut approach to the status of Karabakh.
“If we Armenians want Karabakh to have certain relations with international entities or want Karabakh to be reunified with Armenia, we need to recognize Karabakh’s independence. If we haven’t recognized Karabakh and aren’t signing international agreements with Stepanakert, the annulment of agreements between Karabakh and French cities shouldn’t come as a surprise,” he stated.