Armenia MP on economic revolution, expectations
Armenia MP on economic revolution, expectations
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

We need to move forward in a balanced manner, and in essence, our indicators show that. This is what Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan said during a discussion on the report on the performance evaluation of the 2018 State Budget at the National Assembly today, responding to the question from deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Mikayel Melkumyan, who asked if the minister could mention at least one sector in which the quality of life has improved.

However, Janjughazyan didn’t bring up any example. “We’re working on increasing our potential,” the minister said.

This answer didn’t satisfy Melkumyan, who assured that he isn’t against a pragmatic approach and assesses the created situation realistically. “I’m not against Armenia tightening its belt, and this means we need to have a clear assessment of our potential. However, this also means that our expectations from the economic revolution also need to be clear, and we need to understand that we can’t have too many expectations,” Melkumyan emphasized.
