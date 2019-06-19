News
Armenia Prosecutor General on news about extradition of Narek Sargsyan
Armenia Prosecutor General on news about extradition of Narek Sargsyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Armenia’s Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan says the information that the Minister of Justice of the Czech Republic hasn’t given consent to the extradition of Narek Sargsyan, son of Alexander Sargsyan, is a rumor. This is what he told journalists today.

“I view this information as a rumor since the Prosecutor General’s Office still hasn’t received any decision on satisfaction or rejection from our colleagues,” Davtyan said.

Yesterday the son of Alexander Sargsyan (brother of third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan) told journalists that, based on his information, the Minister of Justice of the Czech Republic hasn’t given consent to the extradition of Narek Sargsyan.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that the Municipal Court in Prague had upheld the motion of the competent authorities of the Republic of Armenia to extradite Narek Sargsyan.

According to Czech legislation, the Minister of Justice of the Czech Republic must make the final decision on extradition.
