Armenia Prosecutor General: Robert Kocharyan's preventive measure disproportionate

The first instance court rendered an unlawful and groundless judicial act by selecting personal letter of pledge as a preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan. This is what Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan declared during examination of the appeals under the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials at the Criminal Court of Appeal today.

According to Davtyan, the preventive measure personal letter of pledge for Robert Kocharyan is disproportionate, and custody is the only proportionate preventive measure for him.

“The acts inscribed to Robert Kocharyan are manifestations of an intricate and well-planned scheme, and the role-players have served in the state apparatus and have been dependent from the accused-on-trial at one time. The accused-on-trial are then chief of staff of the President, the defense minister and the head of the general staff of the army. Ten people died during the inscribed events, and the revelation of their murders is in progress. In the case of such an intricate scheme and the active examination of the case, isn’t it clear that the persons involved in this case are motivated to have mutual contacts and create obstacles for an objective examination?” he declared.

Touching upon Robert Kocharyan’s preventive measure, the Prosecutor General declared that the selection of the preventive measure must not be an end in itself.