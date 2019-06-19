News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 19
USD
478.04
EUR
535.55
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
535.55
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Armenia Prosecutor General: Robert Kocharyan's preventive measure disproportionate
Armenia Prosecutor General: Robert Kocharyan's preventive measure disproportionate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The first instance court rendered an unlawful and groundless judicial act by selecting personal letter of pledge as a preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan. This is what Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan declared during examination of the appeals under the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials at the Criminal Court of Appeal today.

According to Davtyan, the preventive measure personal letter of pledge for Robert Kocharyan is disproportionate, and custody is the only proportionate preventive measure for him.

“The acts inscribed to Robert Kocharyan are manifestations of an intricate and well-planned scheme, and the role-players have served in the state apparatus and have been dependent from the accused-on-trial at one time. The accused-on-trial are then chief of staff of the President, the defense minister and the head of the general staff of the army. Ten people died during the inscribed events, and the revelation of their murders is in progress. In the case of such an intricate scheme and the active examination of the case, isn’t it clear that the persons involved in this case are motivated to have mutual contacts and create obstacles for an objective examination?” he declared.

Touching upon Robert Kocharyan’s preventive measure, the Prosecutor General declared that the selection of the preventive measure must not be an end in itself.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Prosecutor petitions to again arrest Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan
According to him, a judicial error was made…
 Armenia attorney general sees intent to prolong examination of appeals in criminal case involving ex-President Kocharyan
The legal successors of the victims have joined the prosecutor’s petition…
 Parliamentary speaker: Armenia not tightening stance on Russia
Stating that he isn’t aware of the details of the meeting, the...
 Armenia Parliament speaker on Russia Ambassador's meeting with Robert Kocharyan
Let the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs express his opinion...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan’s attorney submits crime report to attorney general
In connection with the recent statements by the former military prosecutor…
 Armenian MFA has no complaints against Russian envoy after meeting ex-President
Asked at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on foreign relations whether the two-hour meeting did not raise questions at Armenia MFA…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos