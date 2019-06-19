Members of the “Alarm” initiative of the Youth Union of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party say they will continue their sit-in in front of the National Assembly of Armenia until the adoption of the bill on making amendments to the Tax Code in the second reading. This is what the members announced on the initiative’s Facebook page.
“There is not much time left before the entry into force of the law on income tax leveling, and this is why we’re here. We’re trying to do our best to make sure the government doesn’t make another big mistake and all parliamentarians who voted in favor of the law in the first reading change their stance and take into consideration the social conditions of the people in Armenia and vote against the bill,” Kristine Vardanyan, one of the members, said. At the end, all the members called on anyone interested in the tax leveling issue to join their initiative.