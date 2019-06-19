News
Wednesday
June 19
News
Man, 70, falls from ladder, dies in Armenia village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A man has died Wednesday after falling from a ladder, in Ararat Province of Armenia.

At around 12։25pm, police received a call that there was a dead body of a man in a garden in Jrashen village, shamshyan.com reported.

The police officers that arrived at the scene found the dead body of a 70-year-old resident of capital city Yerevan.

According to the source, the man was collecting cherries in the garden when the makeshift ladder rocked, and, as a result, the old man fell on the iron bar that was placed on the fence.

His wife found him injured, but he died before the doctors could arrive.
