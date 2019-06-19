Armenia is presented Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Chair’s Award

Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, Lilya Shushanyan, who is on a working visit to Paris, on Tuesday participated in the 2019 Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Global Conference.
This conference, which is convened every three years, is an exclusive platform for the 52 EITI member countries and the stakeholders in extractive industries for discussions on the management of this domain and the impact of this global standard to promote the open and accountable management of oil, natural gas, and mineral resources.
During the 2019 EITI Global Conference, Armenia and two other countries—from among 52 countries—were presented the EITI Chair’s Award.