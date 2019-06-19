NEWS.am daily digest: 19.06.2019

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia’s top news as of 18.06.2019.
- Ahead of the meeting to be held between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Washington D.C., Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Tuesday met with OSCE Minsk Group Co Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France), and Andrew Shoffer (US) as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.
The interlocutors assessed the current situation in the Karabakh peace process, including in the context of the implementation of the agreements that were reached during the previous meetings.
Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will also hold meetings with US President’s National Security Adviser John Bolton.
“Looking forward to meetings later this week with the Foreign Minister of Armenia and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, to encourage continued dialogue between them. The United States stands ready to assist in advancing the cause of peace in the region,” Bolton tweeted.
- The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, on Wednesday signed a decree to appoint Rustam Badasyan Minister of Justice of Armenia based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.
On June 7, Artak Zeynalyan resigned from his position as Minister of Justice.
- S-300 missile system was used during the joint military exercises of the Аir Defense troops of the Armenian Armed Forces and the Defense Army of Artsakh.
The exercises involved S-300, modernized S-125, Osa-AK and Strela-10, Igla-S and Verba missile. Air defense units equipped with the latest Armenian-made radar stations were also involved in the exercises.
- The U.S. House adopted an amendment appropriating $40 million in democracy aid to Armenia.
The amendment was presented by Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Jackie Speier and is a part of the Fiscal Year 2020 foreign aid bill.
Another amendment presented by TJ Cox and adopted by the House called for $1.5 million assistance for life-saving de-mining programs and expanded rehabilitation services in the Republic of Artsakh.
- Legendary Spanish coach Vicente Del Bosque has arrived in Armenia to deliver a lecture to Armenian coaches.
Del Bosque who was assisted by Tony Grande and Javier Mignano spoke about the problems of modern football during the press conference in Yerevan.
“One of our specialists, Javier Mignano, works in Armenia. It was he who invited us. Armenian coaches should be surrounded by good specialists, physical training coaches and other specialists. All this will lead to the growth of Armenian football,” he said during a press conference in Yerevan.