Armenia appoints 28-year-old minister

The biography of newly appointed Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan has been posted on the official website of the Ministry of Justice. On June 7, Artak Zeynalyan resigned from the office of Minister of Justice.
Rustam Badasyan was born on January 27, 1991 in Yerevan. He holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in Law from Yerevan State University and the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, respectively, and is an alumnus of the School of Advocates of Armenia.
He has served as a leading specialist and investigator at the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, a senior lawyer at Virtulex Law Office, a lawyer/senior lawyer/partner at Concern-Dialog, Deputy Head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, and on June 19, 2019, he was appointed Minister of Justice of Armenia by a presidential decree.
He is fluent in English and Russian.
On July 6, 2018, he was granted the class ranking of 1st Class Senior Advisor of Public Service of Armenia.
He is married.