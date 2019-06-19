News
Armenia State Revenue Committee prevents smuggling of drugs labeled in Turkish
Armenia State Revenue Committee prevents smuggling of drugs labeled in Turkish
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


Through jointly operative-intelligence measures, employees of the Departments for Internal Security and Fight against Smuggling of the State Revenue Committee prevented the import of a large number of drugs with Turkish-language labels from Georgia to Armenia through smuggling.

The State Revenue Committee reports that, according to a citizen’s statement, the drugs were obtained from Turkey, and Georgia served as a transit zone in this case.

The Committee calls on citizens of Armenia to pay attention to the label issued by the State Revenue Committee and the Armenian-language marking when purchasing drugs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
