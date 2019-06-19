Armenia PM: New customs points need to be located on North-South Road Corridor

A certain amount of time and relevant procedures are required to perform an assignment or turn a particular idea into reality, be it asphalting roads, construction, etc.
This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a session at the National Assembly today, responding to a question from deputy of the Bright Armenia Party Mane Tandilyan, who asked about the issue of moving the main office of the Customs Service from Yerevan to Gyumri. Pashinyan said the government yesterday discussed the strategy of the State Revenue Committee and came up with the idea of opening centers for external economic activity.
“An area has already been selected in Gyumri, and a much more functional customs point will be built there. We have discussed the issue of opening similar centers in Gyumri and Sisyan. The idea is that they have to be located on the North-South Road Corridor. The process is underway and will be implemented as quickly as possible,” the Prime Minister explained.