Armenia PM on growth of tourism

A positive image is the major precondition for the growth of tourism in Armenia. This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared as he responded to deputies’ questions during a parliamentary session today.

The Prime Minister said the government has already done a lot of work for the growth of tourism.

“The other preconditions are roads and infrastructures, and the government is currently implementing projects to make sure tourists feel comfortable,” the Prime Minister said and reminded that the works for improvement of restrooms at gas stations are in progress.

“The government is also working on enhancing ecotourism. There will be drives to present Armenia as a destination for ecotourism,” Pashinyan noted.