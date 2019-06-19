PM: Nobody can intimidate Armenia and Karabakh with war

Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) don’t want a war, but nobody can intimidate us with war.

This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a parliamentary session today, responding to a question from deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Arman Babajanyan.

The deputy also asked about tomorrow’s meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington DC, noted that there is tension along the length of the border and there are two victims and asked the Prime Minister what needs to be done for a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the families of the two deceased soldiers and stated that he has never conveyed optimism about the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“I have always said we must not forget that the war is not over and can break out at any moment. It is clear to me that Azerbaijan simply wants to apply the same tool that it has been applying for a long time now, that is, to make attempts to take actions that are destructive. Armenia needs to show resistance, and it can also do this by raising the level of readiness of the Armed Forces. Armenia and Artsakh don’t want war, but nobody can intimidate us with war,” he said.

The deputy asked the Prime Minister how he views the efforts of Armenia’s diplomats and whether Armenia is doing its best, to which the Prime Minister responded by saying that Armenia continues to make efforts in the negotiations by following the principles declared in Stepanakert on March 12 of this year and that Armenia’s diplomacy is becoming more and more effective.