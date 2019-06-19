News
Armenia PM: Karabakh's return to negotiating table is always discussed
Armenia PM: Karabakh's return to negotiating table is always discussed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There is no meeting during which the issue of having Karabakh return to the negotiating table is not discussed. This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared during a parliamentary session, responding to a question from deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Arman Abovyan.

The Prime Minister assured that the talks over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are in progress.

“All the issues impeding the process of negotiations will be raised,” Pashinyan declared and reminded that Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs is in Washington DC where he will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart.

Touching upon the comments that it seems as though Azerbaijan hasn’t accepted the Armenian party’s perception of the negotiations and might view this as the Armenian party’s weakness, Pashinyan said Baku’s position is exclusively Baku’s matter.

“Armenia and Karabakh are capable of protecting their interests in the diplomatic field and, if necessary, on the border. We have proved this and will continue to prove it,” the Prime Minister stated.

Moreover, he noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan have discussed who has violated the ceasefire regime and how and that Armenia has facts. According to Pashinyan, those discussions truly entail the need for the development of mechanisms for investigation of ceasefire violations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
