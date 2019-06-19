Chambers of Advocates of Armenia, Iran discuss cooperation perspectives

From June 19 to 23, the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia is hosting the delegation of the Chamber of Advocates of the Islamic Republic of Iran, reports the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia.

The Armenian and Iranian advocates introduced the Chambers of Advocates of both countries during a meeting today.

Greeting the guests, Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia Ara Zohrabyan stated the following: “I hope our interactions contribute to exchange of experience. We advocate are called for protecting human rights, and the government creates conditions for us to do that, even though very often we protect citizens from state bodies.”

Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sadjadi informed that this visit is very important for the Chamber of Advocates of Iran and that he took the opportunity to visit the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia with the Iranian delegation. “I am certain that the start of our collaboration will play a huge role for the peoples of our two countries,” he said.

In his welcoming remarks, Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of the Islamic Republic of Iran Isa Amini stated that the Chamber of Advocates of the Islamic Republic of Iran is 111 years old and that the position of chairman is equal to that of the Prosecutor General.

The parties presented their structures with general provisions and agreed to hold professional discussions tomorrow.