Armenia government exempts 3 basketball players from compulsory military service

During its session today, the Armenian government took a decision to exempt three young people from compulsory military service as rank-and-file members, and those young people are 27-year-old Ryan Jamar Boatright, 26-year-old Albert Tadevosyan and 27-year-old Artur Khachaturyan.
The government took this decision because, upon a government decision, they are deferred until the military draft in the summer of 2019. Since they attain the age of 27 in 2019, they can’t be deferred from compulsory military service as privates. Consequently, a need has emerged to exempt them from compulsory military service as rank-and-file members.
The three young men are members of the Armenian national basketball team and stand out with their efficiency, and the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs of Armenia attaches importance to their participation in the selective games of the European championship as members of the Armenian national basketball team.
All three are registered at the territorial military registration office of the Kentron district of Yerevan.