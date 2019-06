YEREVAN. – President of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia, Hrayr Tovmasyan, on Wednesday received Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin, on the latter’s initiative.

They touched upon Armenian-Russian cooperation in constitutional justice, the CC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, Tovmasyan briefed the ambassador on the visit by the delegation led by him to Saint Petersburg, Russia, in May.

The interlocutors reflected also on the judicial system issues of Armenia.