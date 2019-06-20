Armenia’s Pashinyan: Reforms should not be carried out in haste

YEREVAN – I have an impression and a view that quick reforms mean unsuccessful reforms. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday stated this at the National Assembly debates on the 2018 State Budget execution report, and commenting on the criticism of government activities.
In his words, being a journalist in the early 1990s, he had the opportunity to observe how the most brilliant strategic reforms were failing in Armenia because the persons behind them wanted to bring these reforms to fruition as soon as possible.
“To this day, Armenia suffers from the worst consequences of those reforms, which were not carried out until the end,” Pashinyan added. “It’s very important not to hurry to do anything.”
In that context, the PM pointed to the importance of judicial reforms, and noted that it is impossible to have a truly independent judicial system in Armenia without raising the salaries of judges five to six times.