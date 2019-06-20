News
Thursday
June 20
News
Thursday
June 20
Armenia Parliament considering nomination of Supreme Judicial Council member (LIVE)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenia’s ruling My Step Alliance nominated Grigor Bekmezyan to the position of member of the Supreme Judicial Council, and the National Assembly is considering his nomination today, reports Armenian News-NEWS.am’s correspondent from the National Assembly.

The candidate was introduced by Chairman of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs Vladimir Vardanyan, who presented Bekmezyan’s life and career. Afterwards, the candidate for member of the Supreme Judicial Council delivered a speech in which he presented his vision for implementation of reforms in Armenia’s judiciary.
